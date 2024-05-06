Next Article

Abhishek Bachchan joins Akshay-Riteish in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 5'

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am May 06, 202411:46 am

What's the story Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 has further expanded its cast ensemble. After Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, now, Abhishek Bachchan, has joined the upcoming comedy film. The franchise, initiated by producer Nadiadwala in 2010, has seen successful sequels released in 2012, 2016, and 2019 and is the only Indian film to reach a fifth installment. Bachchan's portrayal of Bunty, a would-be rapper pretending to be differently abled from Housefull 3, was particularly memorable.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Housefull starred Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Kumar, and Deshmukh and was helmed by Sajid Khan. The second installment's new faces included former actor Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, and John Abraham. Then came the third part with Bachchan, Lisa Haydon, and Nargis Fakhri; the fourth one welcomed Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde, among others. Deshmukh and Kumar have been franchise regulars, while the supporting cast and directors keep changing.

Shooting details

'Housefull 5' will soon be shot on a cruise

The upcoming Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who is recognized for his work on Dostana, a film that also starred Bachchan. The shooting of the film is scheduled to take place on a cruise liner with the star-studded cast. Nadiadwala will oversee the production under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The female cast for the film has not been announced yet.

Release details

'Housefull 5' set for global release in June 2025

Filming for Housefull 5 is set to begin in the UK this August, with a worldwide release date scheduled for June 6, 2025. The film is part of Nadiadwala's $120M investment in UK-based projects featuring Bollywood's top stars. Nadiadwala expressed his excitement about Bachchan's return, stating: "I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film."

Bachchan's excitement

It is homecoming for Bachchan

Sharing his excitement, Bachchan told Variety, "Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid." "I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I'm really looking forward to working with him again. This is going to be a lot of fun."