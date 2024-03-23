Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 12:07 pm Mar 23, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Set a reminder! The eagerly anticipated trailer for the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to launch on Tuesday (March 26). This news comes on the heels of their dynamic performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening ceremony on Friday night. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the high-octane actioner is slated to hit theaters on April 10, aligning with Eid.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The title, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is a nod to the namesake David Dhawan directorial (1998), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the titular roles. However, apart from the shared title and the same makers (Pooja Entertainment), there is no connection between the two films. Fans are eagerly anticipating this flick, which is reportedly mounted on a mammoth budget of Rs. 350cr. Abbas Zafar's resume (Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai) has also contributed to the hype.

New poster

Kumar unveiled a new poster set against a devastated cityscape

On Saturday, Kumar turned to social media to reveal a new poster that features the main cast, including Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, all dressed in black and brandishing firearms. Set against the backdrop of a black SUV and a devastated cityscape, the imagery creates a dramatic effect. The accompanying caption reads: "REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain (Bringing a big dose of real action)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Teaser

Earlier, 'BMCM's teaser set the tone for thrilling action-packed movie

Since its announcement in 2022, the film has been generating excitement due to its large-scale production and Hollywood-esque visual effects. To recall, the teaser, released in January offered a glimpse of a terrorist attack on India's military personnel. It depicted Kumar and Shroff in their soldier avatars as they fought terrorism, delivering a stern warning, "Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum." This teaser set the tone for what audiences can expect in this adrenaline-fueled action flick.

Competition

'BMCM' braces for box office rivalry against 'Maidaan'

Backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role. It will face fierce competition at the box office as it shares its release date with Ajay Devgn's historical sports drama Maidaan. Maidaan is set in the 1950s-1960s and also stars Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao.