Karen Pittman bids farewell to Max's 'And Just Like That'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:44 am Mar 23, 202411:44 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Karen Pittman, acclaimed for her portrayal of Professor Nya Wallace in the series And Just Like That..., will sadly not be returning for the third season. After featuring in two seasons of the Sex and the City reboot series on Max, the streaming platform announced Pittman's departure "due to scheduling conflicts." The streamer further elaborated that Pittman's obligations to two other streaming series make it impractical to film three shows concurrently.

Context

Why does this story matter?

From the outset of the reboot in December 2021, Pittman became an integral part of the main cast, which comprises Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). Her character, Wallace, is a confidante of Miranda, and Pittman's portrayal earned her critical acclaim. The second season aired in June 2023, and the third installment is set to premiere next year.

Statement

'Due to production realities....': Max's statement on Pittman's departure

Max's spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, "It has been a joy to have Pittman play the smart Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That..." "Due to her commitment to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible," the representative stated, further adding, "Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character."

What's next for Pittman?

Now, Pittman will grace these upcoming projects

Beyond And Just Like That..., Pittman also holds starring roles in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Netflix's forthcoming series Forever. Despite her departure from Max's series, viewers can anticipate her return as Mia Jordan in the fourth season of The Morning Show. Additionally, Netflix recently revealed that Pittman will take on the role of Dawn Edwards in a reinterpretation of Judy Blume's 1975 novel Forever.

About the series

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'And Just Like That...'

And Just Like That is both a revival and a sequel to the HBO TV series Sex and the City﻿. The show is based on Candace Bushnell's newspaper column and a namesake 1996 book anthology. Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, the series follows the women of Sex and the City as they navigate the complexities of life and friendship in their 50s, transitioning from their liberated 30s.