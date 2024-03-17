Next Article

Oprah Winfrey's 'The Color Purple' dominates 2024 NAACP Image Awards

By Tanvi Gupta 04:51 pm Mar 17, 202404:51 pm

What's the story For the second year in a row, Hollywood rapper-actor Queen Latifah hosted the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles on Saturday night (local time). Oprah Winfrey-backed The Color Purple emerged as the top victor, securing 11 awards. On the same night, American singer-songwriter Usher was named Entertainer of the Year. Here's a rundown of the major winners.

#1

Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, and Taraji P. Henson's wins

Danielle Brooks received the Best Motion Picture Award for The Color Purple, accompanied by best actress Fantasia Barrino and supporting actress Taraji P. Henson. The musical drama had already clinched seven awards out of its 16 nominations during the non-televised events earlier this week. On stage, Brooks expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and predecessors from the 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker's eponymous novel.

#2

Quinta Brunson solidified her status with yet another win!

Quinta Brunson received recognition for her performance in Abbott Elementary, earning the accolade for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. Similarly, Mike Epps was honored with the award for Outstanding Actor in the same category for The Upshaws. Abbott Elementary was also recognized as the Outstanding Comedy Series, while Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was acknowledged as the Outstanding Drama Series during Thursday's segment.

#3

Other winners and notable moments

India Ria Amarteifio was awarded Best Drama Actress for Queen Charlotte, while Damson Idris won for Snowfall. Colman Domingo clinched Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Rustin and Best Supporting Actor for TCP. R&B group New Edition was welcomed into the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame; Usher received the President's Award, while poet-activist Amanda Gorman was honored with the Chairman's Award.

Information

Past notable recipients of the President's Award

To note, past recipients of the President's Award include Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Rihanna, LeBron James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, Lauryn Hill, and Soledad O'Brien, among others.

Key issues addressed

Meanwhile, Latifah and Henson addressed pay disparity issues in Hollywood

Meanwhile, during her monologue, Latifa touched upon crucial topics like pay disparity in Hollywood. She stated, "Everybody keeps talking about inflation. You know what's not feeling inflation?" To which Henson interjected from the audience, "Equal pay for Black actresses." Notably, Henson has been vocal about her challenges in obtaining fair compensation despite her extensive career and recognition for her performances.

About the award ceremony

Learn everything about the NAACP Image Awards

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards—first presented in 1967—is an annual ceremony recognizing outstanding performances by "people of color" across various categories including film, television, theater, music, and literature. Members of the NAACP vote in over 40 prestigious categories. Beyoncé holds the record for the most wins as a solo artist, with 25 victories.