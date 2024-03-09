Next Article

Veteran TV actor Jean Allison made her last screen appearance in 1984

What's the story Beloved character actor Jean Allison, known for her roles in iconic television series such as Bonanza, Gunsmoke, and Perry Mason, has passed away, aged 94. Her family confirmed her passing away in an obituary, revealing that she died on February 28 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Allison was born in Tarrytown, New York on October 24, 1929. She attended Adelphi College on Long Island and later honed her acting skills under the guidance of Sanford Meisner.

Obituary

Cause of death not revealed

Allison's family wrote an obituary for the late actor, saying, "Jean Allison Toorvald, age 94, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024." The family didn't mention the cause of Allison's death or the medical conditions she had over the years, if any. However, it can be presumed that she may have died of natural causes.

Early career

She made her television debut in 1957

Allison's acting journey started after an agent discovered her during a stage performance of the drama Teach Me How to Cry. She made her on-screen debut in the year 1957 with an episode of CBS's General Electric Theater. Over the years, she graced numerous renowned series such as Charlie's Angels, The Detectives, Emergency!, Simon and Simon, Hawaiian Eye, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Bat Masterson, and more. Her final TV appearance was in 1984 on the series Highway to Heaven.

Filmography

Film roles and career as a character actor

Besides her extensive television work, Allison also appeared in a few film roles. Her feature film debut was in the 1958 thriller Edge of Fury, where she starred alongside Michael Higgins. Other notable film roles include The Devil's Partner (1960), The Steagle (1971), Bad Company (1972), Hardcore (1979), and others. Throughout her three-decade-long career, Allison was primarily recognized as a character actor.

Personal life

More on her relationships

Allison was married three times in her life, including to fellow actor-director Lee Philips, boxing trainer Jerry Boyd (who wrote the story for 2004's Million Dollar Baby), and Phil Toorvald, with whom she raised three children - Erin, Sven, and Tina. After the deaths of their respective spouses, Allison formed a bond with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Jack Couffer, whom she first met on the set of Edge of Fury. The two remained companions until Couffer died in 2021.