Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray announce pregnancy with dreamy video

What's the story Alanna Panday, the cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is pregnant with her first child. Panday announced the exciting news with her spouse Ivor McCray on social media, making fans go gaga. The pair, who wed last year, shared a video from their nature-inspired maternity photoshoot. The footage shows the pair in a woodland setting, lovingly holding onto Panday's baby bump and offering a peek at the ultrasound image.

Reaction

Family and friends reacted to pregnancy announcement

While posting the video, Panday expressed, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." McCray replied, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you." Celebrities such as Anusha Dandekar and Tania Shroff offered their congratulations. Panday's mother-model Deanne Panday shared her delight by saying, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much...I'm gonna be a grand mom...so beautiful you look my baby girl."

Love

More about the couple

Panday and McCray had been dating for quite some time before getting engaged in 2021. Panday is a fitness instructor, whereas McCray is a US-based photographer. The duo has a YouTube channel together and are social media celebrities. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, and Jackie Shroff, among others.