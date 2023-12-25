'They don't make men like you': Rakul on Jackky's birthday

By Aikantik Bag 07:52 pm Dec 25, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh wishes beau Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt birthday note for her beau, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The lovebirds, who made their relationship public in 2021, are known for their endearing social media posts and sweet public displays of affection. In her post, Singh shared a trio of romantic snapshots featuring the couple, while praising Bhagnani's rare kindness and innocence.

Singh penned a loving message to wish Bhagnani a "happy birthday," adding, "On this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire." "Your kindness (and) innocence [are] rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny...protect all of this [because] they don't make men like you anymore." "Here is to adventures, traveling, eating, and laughing together always, @jackkybhagnani (sic)," she concluded. We wish Bhagnani a great year ahead!

