Allu Arjun has almost signed Atlee's next: Report

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Allu Arjun has almost signed Atlee's next: Report

By Isha Sharma 07:38 pm Dec 25, 202307:38 pm

Allu Arjun might be seen in Atlee's next

After delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of Jawan﻿ in September 2023, all eyes are on director Atlee's next projects. Atlee, famous for his longstanding cinematic partnership with Thalapathy Vijay (Mersal, Bigil, Theri), is now looking to broaden his horizons and collaborate with other actors. One such name is that of "Icon Star" Allu Arjun, who might sign the dotted line soon and begin shooting for Atlee's next in late 2024, suggest recent reports.

2/5

Commercial entertainer in the works

A source recently told Pinkvilla, "Atlee and [Allu] have been in talks for a while now and things are right now moving in the right direction." "Atlee is looking to start his next in the last quarter of 2024, and the dates align with [Allu] too," they added. "Some of the agreements and other aspects are being sorted out at the moment before signing the dotted lines for the announcement." The film will reportedly be a "commercial entertainer."

3/5

Atlee also met other Bollywood superstars

Atlee aspires to take the film on floors aroundOctober 2024. In addition to Allu, Atlee has met Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan several times over the past two months, but no project agreements have been reached yet. "Atlee has also met Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to discuss a collaboration," the source said, adding "Within the next one month, there will be a clear picture of who is the leading hero."

4/5

This is what Atlee earlier said about working with Allu

This is not the first time the news of this possible collaboration has been doing rounds. Earlier, Atlee told Pinkvilla, "Allu sir is a very good friend...we love each other's craft." "Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by god's blessing, so we need the blessings in the form of the right script." "We have an idea and now, let's wait for god's blessings," he had added.

5/5

Meanwhile, Allu is currently working on 'Pushpa 2'

Allu is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the uber-successful pan-Indian phenomenon Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. It is set to be released on August 15, 2024, and post its theatrical run, will reportedly stream on Netflix. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh will also be seen in Pushpa 2. It is directed by Sukumar.