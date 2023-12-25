Mohanlal sparks curiosity with 'Malaikottai Vaaliban's new intriguing poster

By Aikantik Bag 06:36 pm Dec 25, 202306:36 pm

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releases on January 25, 2024

Christmas turned merrier for Mohanlal's fans as the makers of his upcoming Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban unveiled a new poster featuring the superstar on Monday. Directed by the talented Lijo Jose Pellissery, this highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Mohanlal shared his exciting new look on his official social media handles, along with warm Christmas wishes for his fans.

What poster shows; more about the film

Wishing everyone a "Merry Christmas," Mohanlal gave fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the much-awaited film. In the poster, Mohanlal's character is seen being worshipped by babas or aghoris around him, during what seems to be a ritual. With just about 30 days left until the release, this new look has stirred up enthusiasm among viewers. Reportedly, the movie also stars Sonalee Kulkarni. However, makers have kept most details under wraps.

