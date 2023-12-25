'KWK': Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif's secrets from college days

'KWK': Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif's secrets from college days

By Aikantik Bag

'Koffee With Karan' S08 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for a delightful episode of Koffee With Karan featuring the charming mother-son duo, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and the effervescent Saif Ali Khan, this Thursday. Karan Johar unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of season eight, giving us a glimpse of entertaining chats, hidden secrets, and conversations about Kareena Kapoor Khan, too. This episode is set to offer an exclusive peek into the royal Pataudi household.

Tagore spills beans about Khan's young days

In the teaser, Johar is seen quizzing Tagore about Khan's college days, to which she replies, "He didn't go to the university. He asked the air hostess out, and they went out somewhere." Khan, meanwhile, playfully retorts that the "dalliances are exaggerated." When asked how his wife Kapoor Khan has influenced him, Khan appears puzzled and asks, "Done what on me?" Johar then clarifies, "Rubbed off on you. It wasn't a vulgar question."

