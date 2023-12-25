'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya Sharma reveals truth of Vicky-Ankita 'slapgate'

By Isha Sharma 04:52 pm Dec 25, 202304:52 pm

Aishwarya Sharma has been evicted from 'BB 17'

Aishwarya Sharma was considered one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house owing to her opinionated personality. However, her journey came to an end on Sunday, and she was shown the exit door for allegedly "breaking house rules." Following her eviction, Sharma spoke to The Indian Express about her experiences in the house, her strained relationship with the couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and the slap controversy involving the duo.

Current Bigg Boss 17 captain Isha Malviya was the key force behind Sharma's eviction. Sharma said, "I got eliminated for breaking the rules...I am very disappointed. It was a very unfair decision from Isha. She has always been very clear with her stand, so I was hopeful that she would not take my name." "I have never broken a rule, maybe I was a strong competitor, and she chose to evict me. She has just gotten very overconfident," she added.

Sharma and her husband-actor Neil Bhatt were friends with Jain and Lokhnande before they all entered BB17. But the couples' relationship quickly deteriorated, and they often got into charged scuffles, becoming arch-nemeses. Reacting to their love-hate dynamics, Sharma said, "[Jain] always tries to be a leader, but we never gave in to being his subjects." "I made it very clear that I could not be [Jain's] puppet. He tried very hard to convince [Bhatt], but [Jain] means nothing to me."

Regarding the "slap" controversy where Jain seemed to raise his hand to strike Lokhande, Sharma explained, "I don't know what exactly happened, [Bhatt] and Abhishek [Kumar] were talking about it." "Abhishek confirmed with Anurag [Dobhal], and they said that Jain actually did something like this." She continued, "Even I was very shocked, but it is between them. It was absolutely wrong...I would not want to comment on anything further." Notably, hitting a co-contestant is strictly prohibited in Bigg Boss.

Sharma is a popular name on Hindi television, thanks to shows such as Code Red, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Janbaaz Sindbad, Meri Durga, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Earlier this year, she finished third place in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She married her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Bhatt in November 2021. Bhatt is currently in the Bigg Boss house.