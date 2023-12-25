OFFICIAL! Srijit Mukherji-Dev's upcoming film titled 'Tekka'; release date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OFFICIAL! Srijit Mukherji-Dev's upcoming film titled 'Tekka'; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 03:44 pm Dec 25, 202303:44 pm

'Tekka' will release around Durga Puja 2024

It's official! The highly anticipated Srijit Mukherji directorial starring superstar Dev has been titled Tekka. The makers also unveiled the first official poster of the upcoming Bengali film on Monday. In an earlier NewsBytes exclusive report, we revealed the title and spilled some more beans about the much-awaited thriller. Backed by Dev Entertainment Ventures, Tekka is slated for a 2024 Durga Puja release.

2/3

Cast and crew of the film

The film has been in the buzz ever since the actor-director duo announced a collaboration. Earlier, they both worked on Mukherji's 2016 crime thriller Zulfiqar. Tekka also stars Rukmini Maitra and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Though the makers confirmed nothing, we learned that the film will go on floors in January 2024 and be shot by Cannes Film Festival awardee Modhura Palit.

3/3

Check out 'Tekka's first poster