Raha makes pap debut as Ranbir-Alia pose before Christmas lunch

By Aikantik Bag 03:25 pm Dec 25, 202303:25 pm

Raha makes pap debut with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ahead of Kapoor family's Christmas lunch

Bollywood's favorite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, finally revealed their daughter Raha's face to the world on Monday. As the duo headed for the Kapoor family's annual festive Christmas lunch, the proud parents posed with their little girl for the eager paparazzi. Dressed in a charming white-pink holiday outfit, Raha stole the hearts of fans as she curiously gazed at the photographers.

Raha's adorable Christmas-themed outfit

As Bhatt and Kapoor attended their traditional Christmas lunch, baby Raha was dressed up to the nines in a holiday-inspired ensemble, adding to the cheerful atmosphere. To complete her endearing appearance, Raha sported wine-colored velvet shoes that added an extra touch of adorableness. The couple, meanwhile, looked charming as usual as the trio posed for the paparazzi.

