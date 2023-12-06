Box office collection: 'Animal' surpasses Rs. 450cr mark; creates record

Ranbir Kapoor has been conquering the box office across the country as Animal has become a blockbuster in less than a week. The action drama has been a major money-spinner and has surpassed the Rs. 450 crore mark globally. The film is enjoying enormous momentum on weekdays and promises to shift gears over the weekend. Let's explore the film's box office madness!

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 39.38 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 284.87 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to become a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

