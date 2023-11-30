Box office collection: 'Farrey' needs cheat code for survival

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Farrey' needs cheat code for survival

By Aikantik Bag 09:31 am Nov 30, 202309:31 am

'Farrey' box office collection

Bollywood witnesses the debuts of several promising actors every year. Among them, some have the Bollywood royalty tag too. Recently, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her smashing debut on celluloid with Farrey. The movie has been a slow burner at the box office. Despite Khan's backing, it has not been able to breach the Rs. 3 crore mark.

2/3

No buzz amid positive reviews from critics

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Soumendra Padhi directorial earned Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.38 crore in India. The film needs a commercial boost to survive at the box office. Interestingly, the film received positive reviews from critics. The cast includes Ronit Roy, Zeyn Shaw, Juhi Babbar, and Prasanna Bisht, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post