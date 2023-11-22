Fan asks SRK to replicate Tom Cruise; here's Khan's answer

By Aikantik Bag 05:36 pm Nov 22, 202305:36 pm

'Dunki' is releasing on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan is definitely having a helluva year with back-to-back all-time blockbusters—Pathaan and Jawan. The actor is currently gearing up for Dunki slated for December 21 release. Khan is known for his trademark #AskSRK sessions and his recent session was another showcase of sheer wit. A fan inquired about replicating a Tom Cruise stunt. Check out Khan's reply.

Khan's humble reply is winning hearts

The user shared a screen grab of Cruise from Mission Impossible: 7 and asked, "Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7?" The humble actor replied, "Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! (I don't have a motorcycle, friend)." Khan's hilarious reply is winning hearts on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming social drama is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

