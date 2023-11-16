'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi postponed

By Aikantik Bag 11:53 am Nov 16, 202311:53 am

'Merry Christmas' is set to release on January 12, 2024

The reshuffling of release dates is an ongoing thing in Bollywood now. After Yodha, Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie Merry Christmas has been postponed. Producer Ramesh Taurani revealed that the bilingual film will now premiere on January 12, 2024. The much-awaited film stars powerhouse actors Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in their first collaboration.

New release date announced with fresh posters

The team behind Merry Christmas took to social media to unveil new posters featuring Sethupathi and Kaif. The caption read, "The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024." The film is set to be a thrilling cinematic event packed with unexpected twists for viewers. The cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Apte, and Vinay Pathak, among others.

