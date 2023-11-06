'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal starrer's trailer comes tomorrow

'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal starrer's trailer comes tomorrow

'Sam Bahadur' trailer is set for Tuesday release

Sam is here...to take over the box office by a storm! Yes, Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the makers have now revealed that the trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday. Vicky Kaushal dons the titular character and the teaser received a massive response from viewers, leading to excitement.

Plotline, cast, and other details

The film traces the journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and an awe-inspiring chapter of the Indian Army. The ensemble cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanya Malhotra, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. The movie is set to lock horns with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal at the box office.

