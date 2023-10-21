Box office collection: 'Ganapath' finds few takers on Day 1

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: 'Ganapath' finds few takers on Day 1

By Isha Sharma 11:36 am Oct 21, 202311:36 am

'Ganapath' didn't do well on its first day

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath: A Hero is Born opened to highly negative reviews on Friday. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Gauahar Khan in cameo roles, the Vikas Bahl directorial is a dystopian future drama that deals with class inequalities. The film's limited marketing, poor response to the music, and unfavorable reviews contributed to a less than Rs. 3 core opening for Ganapath.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Barring War, Shroff has an infamous reputation attached to his name: all his films look and seem the same. Since Bahl sketched the story around a dystopian world—a genre not explored in Bollywood—Ganapath was expected to show some promise and be different than his past releases. However, it reportedly became Shroff's career-worst opening. Alas, the lack of an engaging screenplay became its biggest undoing.

3/5

Film made only Rs. 2.5cr upon arrival

Per early estimates by Sacnilk, the dystopian drama minted Rs. 2.5cr on Friday. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 9.72%, with the maximum turnout during the night shows (12.44%). Notably, in the Hindi belt, it clashed with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2. Due to the highly negative word of mouth, Ganapath might sink even lower in the coming days, the Dussehra﻿ holidays notwithstanding.

4/5

This is story of 'Ganapath'

In the dystopian future, the world is divided (literally by a wall) between the haves and the have-nots, and Guddu﻿﻿ (Shroff) is prophesized as the chosen one who will bridge this gap. Sanon plays Jassi, who helps him realize his true identity. While Khan plays Guddu's mother in a flashback, Malayalam actor Rahman essays the role of Shiva, a blind warrior and Guddu's father.

5/5

Competition ahead: 'Ganapath' should battle with these films

Next week will make Ganapath's way even harder due to a slew of releases in different genres, both Indian and international. These include Martin Scorsese's multistarrer Killers of the Flower Moon, Kangana Ranaut's aerial drama Tejas, Vikrant Massey's social drama 12th Fail, and Nimrat Kaur-Radhika Madan's crime thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, all slated to release on October 27.