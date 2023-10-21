Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian: Titles featuring the beauty mogul

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Oct 21, 202304:10 am

Kim Kardashian turned 43 years old on Saturday (October 21)

Kim Kardashian started celebrations for her 43rd birthday early, thanks to Snoop Dogg, who sent her a flower bouquet and ice cream. The beauty mogul and SKIMS founder will be ringing in her 43rd birthday on Saturday. To mark the celebrations, we bring you these lesser-known titles that featured Kardashian, and no we're not talking about Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs.

'Disaster Movie'

Written and directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, Disaster Movie features a vast ensemble cast comprising Nicole Parker, Matt Lanter, Tony Cox, Vanessa Minnillo, Carmen Electra, Crista Flanagan, Kardashian, and many others. The 2008 movie marked the feature film debut of Kardashian, who essayed Lisa Taylor's role. Just as its name, the film was a disaster upon its release.

'Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor'

Kardashian's second film was the 2013 romantic comedy-drama titled Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, the movie was released in the year 2013. It was adapted from The Marriage Counsellor, a play by Perry. Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Judith, Lance Gross as Brice, and Brandy Norwood as Melinda/Karen, it also featured Kardashian as Ava.

'PAW Patrol: The Movie'

PAW Patrol: The Movie, an animated action-adventure comedy film, saw Kardashian as one of the voice cast. She did the voice-over for Delores, a poodle dog working at an animal shelter. The film, a first voice-over project for the SKIMS honcho, was revived for a second installment with the majority voice cast including Kardashian, reprising their roles. It was directed by Cal Brunker.

'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn was one of the main characters in American Horror Story: Delicate. The series which was released in September, is the 12th season of the popular American Horror Story anthology series and is based on Delicate Condition, a book by Danielle Valentine. It also stars Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Matt Czuchry, and Leslie Grossman, among others.

