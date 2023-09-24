Rajesh Khattar's birthday: From film roles to voicing 'Iron Man'

Rajesh Khattar's birthday: From film roles to voicing 'Iron Man'

September 24, 2023

Happy birthday, Rajesh Khattar!

Multi-hyphenate personality Rajesh Khattar is celebrating his 57th birthday on Sunday. Known for his roles in popular projects such as Race 2 and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khattar is also loved by an entire generation for the Hindi dubbing of several memorable Hollywood characters, most prominently, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man. On his special day, let's take a look at his various shades.

Association with Bollywood films

Khattar has starred in several Hindi films over the years, some of the popular ones being Nagin Aur Lootere, Sooryavansham, The Train, Action Jackson, Don 2, Prince, Khiladi 786, and Traffic, among others. Moreover, did you know that he co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue for Paresh Rawal and Gulshan Grover starrer fantasy film Fun2shh: Dudes in the 10th Century (2003)?

TV serials and web series

In addition to starring in films bankrolled by India's top production houses, Khattar has also been a regular face on Indian television. In 1989, he starred in Doordarshan's Phir Wahi Talash and followed it up with shows such as Left Right Left and Beyhadh, among others. He has also received international acclaim for starring in the French series Fais pas ci, fais pas ça.

Voice acting credits in foreign live-action films

While Khattar's Hindi dubbing for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man (MCU movies) is his most popular voice acting credit, it is not his only one! He has also dubbed in Hindi for Joe Morton for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Jet Lee for Romeo Must Die, Hugh Jackman for Swordfish, Dwayne Johnson for Tooth Fairy, Johnny Depp for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, etc.

Did you catch his voice in 'Money Heist' (Hindi)?

Khattar's inimitable grip on voice acting and ability to infuse life into characters is even more apparent in his animated voice-acting roles. For instance, he has also dubbed for animated movies such as the Shrek series, Monsters vs. Aliens, The Adventures of Tintin, and Turbo, among others. Also, Berlin﻿'s voice in Money Heist (Hindi dub) was also voiced by Khattar. One man, many voices!

