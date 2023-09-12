TMC's Nusrat Jahan appears before ED in flat-selling scam probe

September 12, 2023

Why has Enforcement Directorate summoned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan?

Nusrat Jahan, Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali movie star has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to her involvement in an alleged flat-selling scam linked to 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd. Jahan—who was formerly a director of the above-mentioned company—presented herself at the ED's office in Kolkata for questioning on Tuesday. The ED initiated a case against Jahan following a complaint that accused her of deceiving individuals by offering them apartments that were never delivered.

Senior citizens accused Jahan's company of fraud

A group of senior citizens filed a complaint against 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd., accusing the company of cheating them by promising flats in Kolkata's New Town. Per reports, the company allegedly took money from 429 Indian Overseas Bank employees, promising 1,000 square feet apartments in Kolkata. However, the victims neither received a flat nor got their money back.

State BJP politician Shankudeb Panda lodged complaint against Jahan

Shankudeb Panda, Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in West Bengal, filed a personal complaint against Jahan in August. He alleged that she had duped people of Rs. 5.5 lakh by promising to sell them apartments. BJP state secretary Agnimitra Paul said, "Retired people gave crores of rupees of their life savings to Nusrat Jahan to get a flat. They got neither the flat nor the money. The investigation is underway, if there is proof, Jahan will be punished."

Jahan accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust

Along with Jahan, ED also summoned Rakesh Singh—a director of the company, and Ruplekha Mitra, another high-ranking official, as part of their ongoing investigations. Earlier, a case was filed in the Alipore court in Kolkata. This case implicated Jahan and others on charges of cheating, inducing the delivery of property under false pretenses, and criminal breach of trust. A summon was duly issued to Jahan by the court; however, she didn't appear before the court before, reportedly.

Jahan denied the allegations; the investigation continues

In August, during a press conference, Jahan refuted the allegations, stating that she "resigned from the company in 2017, and severed her ties with the company." Jahan stated that she borrowed Rs 1.16 crore from the company to purchase her house. Nevertheless, she paid back the loan and the interest (Rs. 1.42 crore) on May 6, 2017. She also indicated that her bank statements would validate her assertion.

