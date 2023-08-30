Korean film '30 Days': Cast, summary, release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 01:14 pm 1 min read

'30 Days' teaser is out

Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min are some of the most adept actors in South Korea. Recently, their upcoming film 30 Days's teaser was released which was loved by the viewers. Now, the makers have dropped a new poster and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. The movie is slated to release in theaters on October 3. Let's read more about this unusual romantic comedy.

Story of the film

The story revolves around Jung Yeol (Kang) and Na Ra (Jung), a married couple on the brink of divorce. When Jung Yeol suffers amnesia in a car accident just 30 days before their separation, their relationship takes an unexpected turn. As he forgets their rocky past, the film delves into the couple's newfound romance. The poster showcases the comical chemistry with the tagline, "We threw away the memories and romance, only leaving laughter," hinting at a heartwarming journey ahead.

Cast and crew of the film

The cast includes Kim Sun-young, Hwang Se-in, and Lim Chul-hyung, among others. The movie is helmed by Nam Dae-jung and is bankrolled by Woollim Films. The movie is very much in the buzz and fans are waiting for its release.

Watch the teaser here

