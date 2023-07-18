Agency quashes claims of Jin Goo's involvement in $47M scam

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee July 18, 2023 | 05:50 pm 1 min read

Jin Goo is not involved in mom cafe scam

South Korean actor Jin Goo is one of the most known faces and is known for works like Descendants of the Sun. Recently, there have been speculations and media reports of the actor's involvement in a 60B KRW (around $47M) scam. Now, the actor's agency Baro Entertainment has released a statement quashing these claims and requesting people to not spread rumors.

The agency's statement regarding the same

Baro Entertainment shared that the actor and scammer had been acquaintances but never had a business relationship. The agency stated, "The actor has met with A (scammer) a few times, but has never taken part in marketing (the scam)." The agency also shared, "Jin Goo only learned about the scammer's deeds through the media and has not kept in contact with the scammer."

What is the scam all about?

A was arrested by authorities in June on several charges, including the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (fraud). What had they done? Apparently, as the operator of a mom cafe (a type of online community in Korea) from November 2019 to September last year, A received huge amounts as bribes and other fraudulent means such as gift vouchers.

