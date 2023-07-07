Entertainment

Happy birthday, Rishab Shetty: Lesser known facts about 'Kantara' actor

Written by Isha Sharma July 07, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Happy 40th birthday to Rishab Shetty!

Actor-director Rishab Shetty shot to nationwide limelight last year, thanks to Kantara, a critical and commercial blockbuster, and one of the surprise hits of the year. Though Shetty had already been associated with successful projects such as Kirik Party and Ricky, Kantara has made him one of the most sought-after actors of the contemporary era. On his 40th birthday, let's learn more about him.

Beginnings: Shetty's background and educational qualifications

Shetty was born in the Keradi village of Kundapura in Udupi﻿, Karnataka. After finishing his schooling locally, he subsequently went on to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Vijaya College and later followed it up with a diploma in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bengaluru. He reportedly honed his artistic inclination by doing theater at an early age.

Shetty did multiple odd jobs before finding success

Success didn't fall into Shetty's lap easily, and while struggling in the industry, he did an array of odd jobs to support himself financially. He told The News Minute in an interview, "One of my businesses was to supply mineral water cans." On another occasion, he revealed how he even worked in hotels to keep his finances afloat before he found work in films.

Do you know what is his full name?

Not many people know that Rishab is actually not Shetty's real name. He told The News Minute, "My actual name was Prashanth and during the days I was struggling to get a film as an actor; one of my friends decided to find another name for me based on numerology that would favor my luck in the industry. He gave me the name Rishab."

National Award for 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale'

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai came out in 2018, turning out to be a critics' favorite and a box office blockbuster. The third film directed by Shetty in his career, it went on to win the prestigious National Film Award for Best Children's Film. Shetty had also written the story and screenplay and produced this Kannada socio-political drama-comedy film.

