Divya Khosla Kumar's mother passes away; actor-filmmaker shares heartfelt note

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 04:29 pm 1 min read

Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram to announce her mother Anita Khosla's demise. The actor-director shared a few photographs with her mother and mourned Khosla's death. Along with the photos, Khosla Kumar also penned a heartfelt note. Fans took to the comments section and condoled the death of her mother. However, the reason for the demise has not been revealed yet.

The Yaariyan director wrote, "Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values, my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma." Currently, Khosla Kumar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

