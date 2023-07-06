Entertainment

Netizens support Keke Palmer against boyfriend Darius Jackson's unwanted criticism

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 06, 2023 | 02:47 pm 2 min read

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's son was born in February

Actor-singer Keke Palmer's baby daddy Darius Jackson threw unwanted criticism at her over an outfit. His words have now been slammed by social media users who came out in large numbers to support the actor. Many on the internet called him an "embarrassment" and a "loser" while Jackson continued to defend himself for his comments on Palmer's dress. Here's all to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

Celebrities have often been trolled and criticized for many things including their outfits or personal lives. Palmer became the latest victim of it, but the criticism came from none other than her boyfriend, with who she shares a baby. Palmer wore a sheer black dress with a matching thong bodysuit when she appeared at Usher's show during a song performance.

Jackson shamed Palmer for the outfit

Palmer wore a stunning outfit for Usher's show. But it seems like her boyfriend had an objection to it. Taking to Twitter, he publicly shamed her by saying "It's the outfit tho...you a mom," as he shared a video of the 29-year-old celebrity from the show. His comments saw instant criticism from a larger section of people who termed his thoughts as misogynistic.

Jackson defended his thought but stirred more heat

Despite the backlash, Jackson continued to defend his actions. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I've standards & morals to what I believe," he wrote.

Netzen fumed over Jackson's comment

Jackson drew flack from social media users for saying that Palmer shouldn't be wearing revealing clothes because she is a mother. One user wrote: "Keke Palmer has been having a year okay and she just interviewed THE vice president.. she that girl will forever be that girl.. her baby daddy can go straight to hell." Another one highlighted how he's identified as Palmer's boyfriend.

