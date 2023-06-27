Entertainment

'The Idol': PTC demands cancellation of show over 'torture porn'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023

Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) calls for cancellation of 'The Idol' over explicit sexual content

The Idol—featuring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd—has been mired in controversy due to its explicit sexual content. Available on HBO Max and JioCinema (in India), the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has demanded the show's cancellation recently, citing its depiction of "torture porn" and "sexual abuse" that they deem deeply disturbing. In addition, critics have condemned sex scenes for portraying male rape fantasies.

Why does this story matter?

Contrary to PTC's assertion about the show, The Idol drew a whopping 3.6M viewers and reportedly surpassed the debut viewership of renowned shows like Zendaya-led Euphoria and The White Lotus. The series Euphoria attracted 3.3M viewers in 2019, while The While Lotus amassed 3M in 2021. It is noteworthy that initially, The Idol received a seven-episode order but was later reduced to five episodes.

Why PTC has demanded to cancel 'The Idol'?

PTC, an organization known for advocating responsible entertainment for children, has made allegations that The Idol glamorizes and promotes extreme sexual abuse among youth. The organization has urged HBO's streaming platform Max to stop the marketing of the series through social media channels. Additionally, PTC is advocating stricter "parental control to prevent underage viewers from accessing explicit TV-MA content like The Idol and Euphoria."

'Each episode describes torture porn,' stated PTC VP

Melissa Henson, Vice President of PTC, expressed her concerns regarding the show and stated that the drama delves deeper into "torture porn" and "sexual abuse" with each episode. Henson believes it has reached "such a level of depravity that even its niche audience has turned against it," as evidenced by HBO's decision to air only five episodes instead of the originally planned seven.

What contributed to the controversial nature of the show?

For those unaware, The Idol is a TV-MA (Mature-Only Audiences) series, with IMDb noting "nudity, violence, profanity, and depictions of alcohol, drugs, and smoking" throughout the show. The drama series features scenes of nudity like Depp's Jocelyn baring her torso during a shoot and engaging in self-arousal through asphyxiation. Critics have highlighted disturbing moments, including Jocelyn allowing Tedros (The Weeknd) to nearly smother her.

More about 'The Idol' controversy

After a year of The Idol's announcement, Deadline reported a major switch-up in the series' cast, crew, and creative vision. In March 2023, Rolling Stone reported on alleged toxicity on set following director Amy Seimetz's departure from the show. The article featured interviews from 13 unnamed members of the show who talked about the alleged drastic story changes. HBO denied the accusations, reportedly.

