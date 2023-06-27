Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman gets inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023

Chadwick Boseman gets inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman was one of the most adept actors in Hollywood. His untimely demise shook the entire fraternity. The actor left behind a huge legacy via his work and now he is set to be a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously as a part of Class of 2024. Boseman fans naturally will be elated by this announcement.

Other inductees of the Walk of Fame

Apart from Boseman, the other recipient of this prestigious star are actor Gal Gadot, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, musician Gwen Stafani, actor Chris Pine and Canadian veteran actor Eugene Levy, among others. The historic Hollywood Walk of Fame is situated along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard in California and it consists of stars. It was built in 1957.

