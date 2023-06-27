Entertainment

Sujoy Ghosh to direct SRK-Suhana's upcoming action-thriller: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 01:49 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film; Sujoy Ghosh to direct

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the most in-buzz superstar in the country. He already has two power-packed films lined up for release. Reports are rife that King Khan is set to star in his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut set in 2024. That will mark his next project after Dunki. In the latest development, the film is set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Ghosh is a master of thrillers

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet-to-be-titled film." The film is set to be an action thriller. Ghosh is known for his thrillers like Kahaani and Badlaa.

Bigwigs collaborating for Suhana's theatrical debut

This upcoming film is exciting for many reasons, as it is produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. Considering so many stalwarts are collaborating, this yet-to-be-titled film will get the highest buzz. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. Fans will anticipate an official announcement soon. Currently, Ghosh is busy with The Devotion of Suspect X.

