Paramount+ removes content including 'Inside Amy Schumer,' 'Fantasy Football'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 01:47 pm 1 min read

Paramount+ is on a content removal spree

Ever since the advent of OTT, viewers across the spectrum have been dependent on these platforms for their daily dose of content. Paramount+ is one of the most famous OTT platforms, especially in the US. Currently, the OTT platform is on a content removal spree and now it has removed series like Inside Amy Schumer, Nickelodeon content, and some original movies/series.

The OTT platform removed 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' too

The fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer returned after six years and was hoping to compete for the impending Emmy Awards. Last week, the OTT platform announced that they were canceling series like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe, among others. Other canceled content includes Anton Cropper's Fantasy Football.

