Allu Arjun-Sreeleela collaborating on a feature? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 12:06 pm 1 min read

Allu Arjun-Sreeleela are collaborating on a project

Icon Star Allu Arjun is definitely one of the most sought-after actors in India, especially after the humongous success of Pushpa: The Rise. The OTT platform Aha released a new poster featuring Arjun and Sreeleela and teased that something big is coming. Fans are anticipating if the duo is about to feature in a film. So, here is the truth.

More about the duo's collaboration

The duo shot an advertisement for Aha and this poster is from the same. The poster was released on the occasion of Sreeleela's birthday. Reportedly, the duo will be seen dancing in the upcoming advertisement. The OTT platform is founded by Allu Aravind and it streams Telugu and Tamil content. Sreeleela's next project is Guntur Kaaram whereas Arjun is currently filming Pushpa: The Rule.

