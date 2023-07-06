Entertainment

Lindsey Shaw reveals why she was ousted from #PrettyLittleLiars

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 06, 2023

Lindsey Shaw essayed the role of Paige MuCullers in 'Pretty Little Liars'

Actor Lindsey Shaw is best known for playing Jennifer 'Moze' Mosely in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. She appeared in the popular sitcom Aliens in America apart from being the lead in 10 Things I Hate About You. Shaw also played Paige McCullers in Pretty Little Liars, but was allegedly removed over "drug use" and "relationship with food," revealed Shaw in a new interview.

Why does this story matter?

Shaw's character McCullers was the girlfriend of Emily Fields (played by Shay Mitchell). The popular teen series aired from 2011 to 2017 on ABC Family. She was a part of the series for many seasons and was seen in over 40 episodes. However, she was later removed from the show in the fifth season, which, as she claimed, made her feel embarrassed.

The reason why Shaw was ousted from the show

During a podcast, she revealed the reason behind her exit. "When I had my drug problem and I was in between working on stuff, you know, I would never have to address my relationship with food because I was always like, 'Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall.' Do you know what I mean? And like be OK with it," Shaw said.

The cycle of losing and gaining weight

Further in the podcast, she said she had to exit the show after she lost a lot of weight, which was "really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing." "Like I didn't look good too skinny and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn't handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle."

How she left the show eventually

When Shaw found out she had to leave the show, she described the moment as "so bad" and "awful." "I got called into the Pretty Little Liars creator's [I Marlene King] office," Shaw said while adding how grateful she was to the team for parting ways with her "with so much care" before she was brought back for the seventh and final season.

