Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut opposite Varun in Atlee's next: Report

Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut opposite Varun in Atlee's next: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 03:59 pm 1 min read

Keerthy Suresh's big Bollywood debut is here

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most known faces in the South Indian film industry. After the humongous success of Dasara, the actor is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be starring opposite Dhawan in the upcoming actioner produced by Atlee. Fans are excited for the upcoming film which is touted to be a Hindi remake of Theri.

More about Suresh's role

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step toward that." Reportedly, the upcoming film will be helmed by Tamil director Kalees.

Tentative release date of #VD18

The project is tentatively titled #VD18 and is slated to go on floors in August in Mumbai. The makers are eyeing a May 31, 2024 release. The project will be co-produced by Murad Khetani. Dhawan is one of the bankable stars in Bollywood, hence it will be a delight for viewers to watch him in a movie that exudes a different flavor.

Share this timeline