#BoxOfficeCollection: '72 Hoorain' shows no chances of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 11:45 am 1 min read

Amid the new releases, 72 Hoorain is performing the worst at the box office. The film did not have hype and failed to create word-of-mouth buzz among viewers. The Ashoke Pandit bankrolled project made headlines for the makers' "tussle" with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding its trailer certification. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial earned Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.5 crore. At this pace, the project's box office days are numbered. The cast includes Saru Maini, Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, and Rasheed Naz, among others. The film is a supernatural drama. It is bankrolled by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures.

