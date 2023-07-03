Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' postponed again, to premiere on December 15

Written by Isha Sharma July 03, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

'Yodha' has a new release date

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has been waiting to see the light of the day for a long time now, but has been marred repeatedly by delays and uncertainties. The film, which has been stuck in limbo for some time now, was earlier slated to release on September 15. However, makers have now pushed its date once again and it will premiere theatrically on December 15.

Why does this story matter?

Yodha was first slated to release in November 2022 and then in July 2023, but pending VFX work meant that those plans couldn't fructify. Since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has booked the September 7 slot, it makes sense for Yodha to push ahead its release date or else it would have likely been crushed under Jawan's potential box office mayhem.

Dharma Productions made the announcement on Monday

On Monday, the film's production house Dharma Productions announced the new release date. They also tweeted that Yodha is the first film in an action franchise and has been helmed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Malhotra, we will also see Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the action drama. This will reportedly be Karan Johar's first-ever action franchise.

Will 'Yodha' once again reschedule its date due to 'Animal'?

Yodha may have reserved December 15 now, but the possibility of it once again juggling its release date cannot be rubished as yet. This is because Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was eyeing the August 11 slot, has shifted to December 1. Animal is a multilingual multistarrer and is being touted as a potential superhit and might trample Yodha's chances at the box office.

'Dunki' is the biggest film releasing in December 2023

With Yodha shifting to December, the last month of the year has gotten crowded. Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur are also targeting the first day of December, while December 7 has been reserved by Maddock Films's upcoming untitled project starring Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor. December 22 was booked by SRK's Dunki, and as things stand currently, it's in no mood to alter the date.

