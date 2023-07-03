Entertainment

Prabhas's 'Salaar' teaser to release early morning on July 6

Written by Isha Sharma July 03, 2023 | 03:57 pm 2 min read

'Salaar's teaser will be out this week

Set your alarm clocks! The teaser of Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated film Salaar is set to drop in the wee hours on Thursday (July 6). The film is Neel's first project of 2023, while it's Prabhas's second cinematic outing of the year. The Baahubali star is rumored to be playing dual roles in this violent action drama which will hit theaters on September 28.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhas was last seen in Om Raut's critically panned Adipurush—a multilingual drama that starred him as Raghav. Salaar is his opportunity to bounce back in the game and deliver a film that is loved both critically and commercially. Expectations from Salaar also arise due to director Neel, whose KGF franchise made Yash a pan-Indian superstar not too long ago.

The teaser will be out at 5:12am

Salaar's production house Hombale Films announced on Monday that the film's much-awaited teaser will be out on July 6. "Brace yourself for the most violent man, Salaar," said the announcement. They also tweeted a dark, grisly black photo of Prabhas in the middle of a murder rampage. However, what caught everyone's attention was the time slot of the teaser—5:12am!

Meet the other actors in the cast ensemble

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Talking about his role in the film, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor earlier said, "I had listened to the narration and I absolutely loved it. It's a superb story and I immediately said yes." Jagapathi Babu, Shreya Reddy, and Naveen Singh are reportedly also a part of the ensemble.

'Salaar': Know about its story, team, languages

Per IMDb, Salaar is about "a gang leader [who] tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs." Neel has also written the story in addition to helming the project. The music is by Ravi Basrur (Bholaa), while the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda (KGF franchise). Salaar will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Where else will we see Prabhas?

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin's Project K in the pipeline. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, and will premiere on January 12, 2024. He also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Raja Deluxe with Maruthi Dasari, and Ravanam with Neel in his work calendar. Read more about his upcoming projects here.

