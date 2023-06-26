Entertainment

Can Prabhas bounce back after 'Adipurush' s humiliating debacle

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023

Take a look at Prabas's upcoming releases

Prabhas would not have expected that his first film of 2023, Adipurush, would be etched in the annals of Indian history as one of the most ridiculed and controversial films ever. A critically panned venture that could not get anything right, the big-budget drama has been grasping at straws, despite Prabhas's stardom. Can he resurrect himself through his big-budget lineup ahead? Let's decode.

'Salaar'

KGF﻿ fame Prashanth Neel's Salaar will feature Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The description on IMDb says, "A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs." The movie is ready to be released on September 28 and considering the KGF franchise's rage, Neel can be trusted with finally fracturing Prabhas's streak of failure.

'Project K'

Nag Ashwin's Project K has a lot going in its favor currently—a high-concept plot that will possibly deal with the apocalypse, a huge budget, and a stupendous star cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Haasan has recently been roped in to play the antagonist in the film, and he will tentatively shoot in August. Project K releases on January 12, 2024.

'Spirit'

For Spirit, Prabhas is set to join hands with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had a dream run at the box office with these ventures. Not only did he make Vijay Deverakonda a star through AR, but he also gave Shahid Kapoor his biggest blockbuster through KS. Can he similarly turn around Prabhas's luck and churn out another blockbuster?

'Raja Deluxe'

Raja Deluxe is being helmed by Maruthi Dasari (Shailaja Reddy Alludu). The film is touted to be a romantic comedy with a paranormal twist and has three female actors in leading roles—Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. It is bankrolled by the People's Media Factory production banner. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to star. Prabhas began shooting for the film in December 2022.

'Ravanam'

Ravanam will be the second collaboration between Neel-Prabhas. Leading Tollywood producer Dil Raju (Mr. Perfect) confirmed the project in January this year and promised that it will feature "cutting-edge VFX that will leave audiences amazed." Other details such as the primary and secondary cast, plot, budget, and crew are not out yet but can be expected in the next few months.

