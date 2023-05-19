Entertainment

Prabhas to collaborate with Hanu Raghavapudi on romantic drama: Reports

Prabhas to collaborate with Hanu Raghavapudi on romantic drama: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 01:07 pm 1 min read

Prabhas has greenlit Hanu Raghavapudi's romantic drama

Superstar Prabhas is on a signing spree. Even though after back-to-back box office flops, the craze around the Baahubali actor never ceases to end. Reports are rife that the adept actor is keen on signing director Hanu Raghavapudi's next. Prabhas has liked the initial concept of the romantic drama and has green-lit the project. Fans will be excited for this film.

More about the upcoming film

Raghavapudi delivered Sita Ramam and it was loved by many. Now, this upcoming collaboration will be an interesting watch. The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Adipurush. He also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Maruthi's untitled film, and Nag Ashwin's Project K. Let's hope Prabhas rocks the romance genre again!

Twitter Post