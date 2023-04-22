Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, Shriya Saran to reunite after 20 years: Reports

Apr 22, 2023

Chiranjeevi and Shriya Saran were seen together in 2003 film 'Tagore' (Photo Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela, @shriyasaran)

One of the most-awaited Telugu films of 2023 is Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Now, an important update has come to the fore regarding the film slated for a theatrical release in August. Reportedly, Shriya Saran will also be seen in the movie. What's more interesting is that it is after 20 years that Chiranjeevi and Saran are reportedly going to be seen together onscreen.

Why does this story matter?

Chiranjeevi has rightly earned the tag of being the megastar of Telugu cinema. Saran is also a popular name in Tollywood; she has acted in several movies over the course of 23 years in the industry. She has acted alongside senior as well as young actors.

Reports of them working together again after two decades have spread a wave of excitement among their fans.

Saran to be part of 'Bholaa Shankar': Reports

According to several latest reports, Saaran has been approached for a special dance number in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film. Although there is no confirmation yet from the makers or Saran, reports that she is being considered for the film are making the rounds. Saran had last shared the screen space with Chiranjeevi in the 2003 film Tagore, which also saw Prakash Raj in the lead.

Is Saran charging bomb for dance number?

Several reports have claimed that Sharan has demanded Rs. 1 crore for performing the dance number, an official confirmation on which is awaited. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that a much younger actor will be doing a dance number in Chiranjeevi's film. Actor Urvashi Rautela was also seen in a song in Waltair Veerayya which was released this year in January.

Everything to know about 'Bhola Shankar'

The upcoming project revolves around a brother who goes after gangsters who cause harm to his sister. While Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the film, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his younger sister and Tamannaah Bhatia plays his love interest. Bhola Shankar also features Raghu Babu and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. It is a remake of Vedhalam, a 2015 Tamil film.