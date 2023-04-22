Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan: II': Intro video released in Kamal Haasan's voice

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 22, 2023

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I left us with many questions: Why did Nandini turn bitter toward the Chola dynasty? Will the Cholas be able to save their throne? These and many other questions will finally be answered once Ponniyin Selvan: II arrives in the theaters next week. But before its release, the makers released an introductory video voiced by Kamal Haasan on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Ratnam and released in multiple languages, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1) was originally made in Tamil. The film became a box office hit not only at the domestic level but internationally as well.

The makers decided to release the Ponniyin Selvan series in two parts but was shot as one. The sequel to the 2022 periodical drama will be released on April 28.

Recap of 'PS1' in Kamal Haasan's voice

Ahead of the sequel release, the makers dropped a new video supported by Haasan's voice on Saturday. The two-minute-long intro video gives a recap of all the important events of the prequel, such as the attacks on Thanjavur and the conspiracies for Arunmozhi Varman's death. The video reminds the audience of past occurrences and what to expect from the sequel.

What to expect from second installment

Ponniyin Selvan: II is expected to focus on Nandini's character (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). It will also revolve around Arulmozhi Varman, showing his journey of becoming Rajaraja Chola I, the Chola empire's greatest ruler. Other things to expect are flashback scenes on the story of Aditya Karikalan, played by Chiyaan Vikram. The relationship between Oomai Rani-Ponniyin Selvan will also likely be shown.

Everything to know about 'PS2'

Apart from Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Oomai Rani, the film also features Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, and Trisha Krishnan as princess Kundavai Devi. Produced under the banner of Madras Talkies, the film's music has been given by AR Rahman. Meanwhile, the team is right now busy with its promotional activities.