It's Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' vs Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 05:16 pm 2 min read

'Naane Varuven' will have Dhanush playing dual roles.

Tamil superstar Dhanush on Tuesday took to his Twitter space and shared a poster from his upcoming Kollywood film Naane Varuven while revealing its premiere date. The Selvaraghavan directorial will arrive on the big screens on September 29, thus locking horns with the historical magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, which is releasing a day after Naane Varuven, on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhanush is one of the critically acclaimed actors in Kollywood and his movies are always received with much enthusiasm by fans and critics.

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most-awaited projects.

With a galaxy of stars on board as its cast, Ponniyin Selvan is based on a novel by the same name, which has cult-like followers.

Announcement What does Dhanush's announcement say?

The Aadukalam actor shared an unseen poster from the film. In it, he is seen in a leather jacket and bow aiming to shoot at something. He captioned it, "Naane Varuven #sep29 worldwide." The film will have Dhanush playing dual roles, as revealed in the teaser released recently. This film marks his fifth outing with his brother and acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

Twitter Post Here's Dhanush's tweet

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Naane Varuven'

Touted to be a psychological drama, Naane Varuven has Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead, while Yogi Babu has a key role. Director Selvaraghavan is also said to be playing a role in it. Sensational music director Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the film, while Om Prakash is the director of photography. It is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations.

Details All you need to know about 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Ponniyin Selvan I is led by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, "Jayam" Ravi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and Karthi. AR Rahman composed music for it. The film will be a fiction story based on true events revolving around the kings and queens of the Chola empire. Veteran actors Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Parthiban are also on board the project along with several other young actors.