'Project K': Makers officially confirm Kamal Haasan's addition to cast

Written by Isha Sharma June 25, 2023 | 02:01 pm 3 min read

Kamal Haasan will be seen in 'Project K'

The cast ensemble of Nag Ashwin's Project K just got bigger and better! On Sunday, the makers of the upcoming big-budget film shared a brief teaser encapsulating Kamal Haasan's journey in showbiz and confirmed that he has been roped in to play an integral part in the project. The sci-fi thriller film stars an ensemble of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Why does this story matter?

Ashwin is best known for his National Film Award-winning film Mahanati, so it remains to be seen if he can replicate the success with Project K. Moreover, expectations from Project K emanate from its stellar star cast, and now, with superstar Haasan on board, the film is looking at tremendous pan-Indian reach. It is heading toward a theatrical release on January 12, 2024.

Teaser features Haasan's stellar journey in showbiz

In the teaser﻿, the makers revealed, "We needed someone whose shadow could cover the Earth. There was only one ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan." The clip features a fast-paced montage of the diverse range of roles essayed by Haasan over the years. A fan wrote in the replies, "Thank you @VyjayanthiFilms for bringing my both Tollywood & Kollywood favorites together in one film."

Check out announcement video here

Superstar will possibly play main villain

As per reports, the Chachi 420 actor will be playing an antagonist in Project K, so we can expect a lot of face-off scenes with Prabhas! An ETimes report said he would be shooting for his part in August and has cleared his schedule of 20 days for the movie. To note, currently, Haasan is engaged in the shoot of Shankar's Indian 2.

Story largely under wraps, but something interesting is cooking

In a previous interview, producer Ashwini Dutt said that the high-concept film will revolve around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu. He said, "This will be a graphics-heavy film. It's been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it'll go on through the course of next year as well. We've completed about 70% of the shoot so far."

Here's everything you need to know about 'Project K'

The mega-budget venture, bankrolled by Tollywood's leading production company Vyjayanthi Movies, is reportedly mounted on a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget. Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is mentoring the team attached to the venture. Dani Sanchez Lopez is behind the camera, while Mickey J Meyer is composing the film's music. Some sequences were earlier shot in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City.

