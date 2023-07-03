Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' delay confirmed; Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares video

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 01:39 pm 1 min read

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains the reason behind 'Animal' postponement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is one of the most talked-about films of 2023. The film promises to showcase Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen avatar. The film was slated to release on August 11, 2023. Now, the director has announced that the film's release has been postponed due to post-production workload and it will now release on December 1, 2023.

One of the reasons behind the delay

Reddy Vanga shared a video and explained one of the reasons behind the delay. He said that there are seven songs and given its five language versions, it makes it 35 songs. They do not want to make dubbed songs and are treating them as individual songs. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

