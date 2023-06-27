Entertainment

Varun-Janhvi's 'Bawaal' to release a week before 'RRKPK': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 12:36 pm 1 min read

'Bawaal' to release on July 21 now

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal is one of the most in-buzz projects of Bollywood. From its elaborate shooting to its release, fans have been hooked on every detail of this Varun Dhawan-led period action flick. As the film is slated for a direct digital release, now media reports suggest that the film will be preponed by a week. Let's find out why.

Dhawan is avoiding a clash with 'mentor' Johar's biggie

As per Bollywood Hungama, the actioner is now set to release on July 21. This was done to avoid a clash with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A source said, "Though KJo's film will be released in cinemas, Varun still felt that it won't be fair to premiere his film on OTT a day before his mentor's much-awaited film will be out."

More about 'Bawaal'

Bawaal is touted to be an action romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War II. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, the project's promotional activities will commence in July and a grand premiere has been planned at the iconic Eiffel Tower, in Paris. The film will release on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

