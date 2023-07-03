Entertainment

Kiara-Anushka to replace Priyanka-Katrina in 'Jee Le Zaraa': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 01:43 pm 1 min read

'Jee Le Zaraa' is going through casting issues

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Fans were excited to see the camaraderie of three leading actors—Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas—on the screen. It seems that Akhtar's film is in a soup now, as reports are rife that Kaif and Chopra have opted out of the project citing date issues.

The curious case of casting

As per reports, Chopra chose Citadel 2 over the road trip film. The "Desi Girl" is focusing on her Hollywood career for some time now. Kaif's reason is unknown. There are several names coming up as potential replacements. Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma are the most sought-after among fans. Various social media users wanted the makers to cast Deepika Padukone, too.

Akhtar's future projects

The makers have not revealed anything yet. As of now, Akhtar is set to focus on Aamir Khan's Champions and will work on Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Don 3's announcement will be made on July 6—Singh's birthday. Jee Le Zaraa is supposed to be a women-centric road trip film set against the backdrop of Rajasthan.

