Rhea Chakraborty recalls her days of struggle on MTV 'Roadies'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 04:44 pm 2 min read

Rhea Chakraborty became a household name after the actor became a part of a media trial post-Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020. The actor is currently starring in MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kand as one of the gang leaders. In a recent episode, Chakraborty empathized with a contestant who spoke against colorism, recalling how she also had to fight against many unwarranted labels.

Chakraborty motivated a contestant on the show

Without referring to any incident in particular, Chakraborty said, "A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labeled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Why should I stop living my life because of others? Not at all. Who are they?" Chakraborty also motivated the contestant to keep going.

Assassination of Chakraborty's image in 2020

Interestingly, post-Rajput's death, Chakraborty was held as the prime accused and was termed several things by people and the media. The actor went through several summons and media trials and tribulations. After a dent in her career, she has made a comeback on one of India's longest-running reality shows. She also featured in the 2021 mystery thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

