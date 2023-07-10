Entertainment

Unmasking 'Jawan's Shah Rukh Khan and his many shades

Unmasking 'Jawan's Shah Rukh Khan and his many shades

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 03:32 pm 1 min read

SRK's various looks in 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan, the quintessential superstar of the '90s is reinventing himself with every film. As the prevue of Jawan has awed viewers across the country, the actor is unstoppable. In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has not experimented with his looks as much as he does in the upcoming Atlee directorial. Let's decode the new poster boy of mass cinema.

Various looks of SRK in 'Jawan' trailer

The action thriller is touted to present Khan in a double role. In the prevue, we see Khan in a half-masked face with white long hair. On the other end, we see him in a suave police officer look. The highlight is the bald look with a salt-and-pepper beard. Netizens noticed a tattoo above the left ear too.

More about the film

Though unclear but netizens believe that the tattoo has a major connection to the storyline. All these looks magnified the superstardom of our beloved King Khan. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Share this timeline