January 2024 movie calendar: Major films from different Indian industries

Written by Isha Sharma July 02, 2023 | 10:02 pm 2 min read

The year is far from over, but the tussle for suitable release slots in January 2024 among different Indian film industries is already discernible! While Bollywood is placing its bets on Fighter, Telugu cinema has a lot of expectations from Project K. We have made your work easier through this consolidated list of major theatrical January 2024 releases. Release dates are subject to change.

'The Diplomat'

On Saturday, John Abraham surprised everyone with the announcement of his film The Diplomat, which has booked the release slot for January 11, 2024. Directed by Shivam Nair (Special Ops, Maharathi), it has been penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and The Big Bull, among others. It will feature Abraham as a high-ranking government official and is reportedly inspired by a true story.

'Project K'

Nag Ashwin's ambitious Project K will be one of the biggest, most-anticipated movies next year. Its plot will possibly deal with the apocalypse/the modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu, is mounted on a huge budget, and has a stupendous star cast comprising Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan (who will be playing the key villain). Project K will be released on January 12.

'Fighter'

Fighter is touted as India's first aerial action drama and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and marks Anand's third collaboration with Roshan after Bang Bang and War. The Krrish actor posted a glimpse of the upcoming actioner a few days ago. It will release on January 25 and is aiming to leverage the Republic Day holiday.

'Guntur Kaaram'

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is the 28th movie in his over two-decade-long career and will tentatively release on January 13, 2024. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Per IMDB, it's "about a highly-skilled, enigmatic gangster with a reputation for getting the job done, no matter the cost. Known only by his initials, he operates in the shadows, taking on dangerous missions around the city."

'HanuMan'

HanuMan will reportedly be released in 11 languages on January 12 (around Sankranti). It stars Teja Sajja and has been directed by Prasanth Varma (Awe!). Due to its possible religious footing/inspirations, the film might appeal to a larger section, but if it gets swooped up in religious controversies, it might fall flat on its face, too, especially since it's pitted against such big films.

