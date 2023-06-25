Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram': Lead cast, shooting schedule, possible storyline

Written by Isha Sharma June 25, 2023 | 07:02 pm 2 min read

Here's all about Mahesh Babu's next film 'Guntur Kaaram'

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next release, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action-drama film is Babu's 28th movie in his over two-decade-long career and is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, 2024. A few weeks ago, Babu unveiled the teaser of the film, which presented him in a massy, classic South Indian hero avatar! Here's everything about Guntur Kaaram.

What is the story of the actioner?

Per IMDB's description, Guntur Kaaram is "about a highly skilled and enigmatic savage gangster with a reputation for getting the job done, no matter the cost. Known only by his initials, he operates in the shadows, taking on dangerous missions around the city." Guntur Kaaram literally translates to "the spice of Guntur," so we can assume the plot to be set in Andhra Pradesh.

Sreeleela will reportedly be leading lady

Reportedly, earlier, Pooja Hegde was supposed to star opposite Babu in this action entertainer. However, she chose to walk out of the film due to scheduling conflicts and date issues, and the makers subsequently began looking for another leading lady. Recent reports say Dhamaka and By Two Love actor, Sreeleela, has replaced Hegde. She debuted in 2019 with AP Arjun's Kiss.

Babu will be shooting in Hyderabad

A recent 123Telugu report said the film is set to resume shooting after a break on Sunday/Monday. "Mahesh will be resuming the shooting at a specially erected house set in Hyderabad. He will be accompanied by other key cast members. The shoot will progress at a brisk pace henceforth," it reported. Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary are also expected to be part of GK.

Meet crew behind 'Guntur Kaaram'

The venture is being produced by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. Thaman S (Varisu) is in charge of Guntur Kaaram's music. However, some reports also suggest that Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked on projects such as Vikram and Darbar, is on board. Before this, Babu's last release was Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in May 2022.

